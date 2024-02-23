ATLANTIC
    Maritime gas prices drop slightly

    Gas pump prices in the Maritimes dropped overnight, although some provinces saw more significant decreases than others.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area decreased by 2.4 cents per litre, landing at the new minimum price of 161.2. Diesel prices in Halifax also fell by six cents for a new minimum cost of 192.9 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the price of regular self-serve gasoline dropped by 2.4 cents per litre to reach the new cost of 163.2. The cost of diesel decreased by 5.6 cents per litre, bringing the new cost to 194.9.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. didn’t budge from its minimum cost of 163.4 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices dropped by 3.5 cents per litre for the new minimum cost of 199.4 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline went up by 0.4 cents per litre for a new maximum cost of 165.3.

    Diesel prices fell by 5.3 cents per litre, landing at the new maximum cost of 204.7.

