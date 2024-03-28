Maritimers get ready to celebrate Easter

Saint Benedict Parish Priest Father Isaac Longworth approaches the holiday weekend with added layers of emotion.

“I am a very newly-ordained priest,” said Longworth. “I was just ordained in June.”

Which means this Easter, for obvious reasons, holds extra special meaning.

Longworth said Easter for Roman Catholics is the highest celebration on the calendar.

“When we remember and celebrate the historic event of Jesus’s resurrection from the dead,” said Longworth.

Parishioner Madeleine Berrigan feels close to her church-based community, even more so during holidays like this one.

“It’s the hallelujah and the joy of the whole church,” said Berrigan. “All groups and all ages come.”

Berrigan is also appreciative that many people celebrate the Easter weekend holiday in a variety of ways.

“It’s the whole picture and we do our menial tasks at home,” said Berrigan.

In Lower Sackville, N.S., some of the best teenage hockey players in Nova Scotia will battle for a provincial championship.

“We wanted to have a theme this year that encompass the best of what hockey is,” said tournament organizer Krista Hiscott.

More than just a hockey tournament, Hiscott said the event will celebrate community themes, family contributions, local minor hockey players and the career and legacy of former NHL player and local hockey hero James Sheppard.

“I guess it’s fitting to have my holiday weekend spent doing what we love so much,” said Hiscott.