Maritimers react to poll suggesting Canadians want immigration cutbacks

People gathered at the Miner's Forum in Glace Bay, N.S., on Friday to discuss new ways to attract and retain newcomers.

"A massive boon to our communities, and we are looking forward to population growth,” said Tyler Mattheis, CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership, which is putting on a series of discussions about immigration strategies in communities across Cape Breton.

A recent CTV News Nanos poll says the majority of Canadians surveyed feel the country should accept fewer immigrants in 2025 than it did this year.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said immigration should be reduced until housing becomes more affordable.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it will cut back even more on international study permits, along with work permits for post-graduate students and spouses.

"I think it's a situation where the federal government is swinging the pendulum too far the other way,” said Sydney business owner Craig Boudreau.

Boudreau estimates about 90 per cent of his workforce is from out-of-country.

He doesn't deny immigration has created some issues like housing shortages but called the government's latest moves “a kneejerk reaction.”

"And without exaggeration, if we didn't have the good fortune of having these folks around here many of the businesses - and I know this from my other food friends - would not even be able to operate, at least not full-time,” Boudreau said.

"Often, Canadian polls are driven by the majority of the Canadian population and that is in larger centres,” Mattheis said.

He feels it's a different story in Atlantic Canada where immigration has helped combat population decline, balance age demographics and grow the workforce, even though population growth has also posed a few problems.

"As in housing, as in transportation, but we're overcoming those things, and to simply stop that population growth with the demographic challenges our region faces would be disappointing,” Mattheis said.

The Nanos poll also found 40 per cent of respondents felt reducing immigration would make the economy stronger. However, 29 per cent believe it would become weaker.