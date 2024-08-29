Masks return to N.B. hospitals amid rising whooping cough, COVID-19 cases

ATLANTIC
    New Brunswick is requiring people who work in and visit hospitals to wear face masks amid rising respiratory infections in the province.

    According to a news release from Horizon Health, health-care workers, patients, and visitors must wear medical-grade face masks in clinical and patient-facing areas of all facilities starting Sept. 3.

    “This is in response to rising community rates of respiratory infection, including COVID-19, whooping cough and mycoplasma, with the expectation that the infection rates will rise further once school resumes,” the release states.

    New Brunswick declared a provincewide outbreak of whooping cough last week.

    People will not be required to wear masks in lobbies, hallways, cafeterias and other non-clinical areas. Signage will be in place at facilities.

