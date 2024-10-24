Mi’kmaw rapper Wolf Castle launches tour after album release

After a performance, audience members often approach the rapper Wolf Castle with a similar comment.

“When I do shows, especially if it’s for a different kind of crowd, they come up to me and they say, ‘You know, I don’t like rap, but I like you,’” he told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly. “Well, then you like rap…so try it out.”

Wolf Castle, who is from Pabineau First Nation, N.B., is bringing his unique style of hip-hop to the Maritimes as part of the “Better Together” tour, which comes on the heels of his latest album.

“The record’s called ‘Waiting for the Dawn,’” he said. “It’s about that transition from night to the day, that wild nighttime party vibe into the gentle morning.

“A lot has happened in the last couple of years. I’m a little bit older now, hopefully wiser, you never know. The record kind of delves into all that sort of stuff and about my heritage too as a Mi’kmaw person and trying to make it in this wild world.”

Wolf Castle will be touring with DJ Uncle Fester, Aquakulture and Stephen Hero.

“All these different hip-hop worlds mending together to create this show that is celebrating Maritime hip-hop,” he said.

The “Better Together” tour will run at: