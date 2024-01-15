Moncton woman puts up pantry at her home: 'If you need it, take it'

Heather May got exactly what she wanted for Christmas this year.

The Moncton woman’s father built a small pantry that she put it up in front of her home about a week ago.

She's encouraging her Lewisville neighbours and anyone else in the community to drop off non-perishable food and hygiene items for those in need.

“This is something that is for immediate use. There's no registration, no wait. If you need it, take it. If you're able to give, drop something off,” said May. “It's something that can be done without a lot of resources and it involves the community and helps immediately. I like to see neighbours helping neighbours.”

A similar community pantry can be found next to a ball field on Whitepine Road in Riverview.

Noble acts for sure, but Chris Pellerin, the interim manager of the Second Mile Food Bank in Moncton said there are some concerns.

“The freezing of the food, especially in the Canadian winter,” said Pellerin. “And then there's possible rodents who might come and destroy the food, mice, those kinds of things, squirrels. Those are complications that you're going to run into in a pantry. But it's obviously a good idea. it's neighbours helping neighbours.”

May brings the canned goods in at night from her Barnaby Street pantry and people in Riverview are being encouraged not to drop off anything that could freeze.

As far as the need for food banks, Pellerin says he's never seen the demand so high.

“Our numbers are astronomical. They’re through the roof,” said Pellerin. “It's a daunting task to be able to see all the need and know that it's got to come from somewhere. We have to be able to feed the people.”

Pellerin said if someone wants to help feed the hungry they can make a donation or volunteer at their local food bank.

May said so far, so good for her pantry project and as far as her neighbours are concerned, they've been supportive.

“We've been seeing a lot of donations come through. People are picking them up so we're doing what we can. We're meeting a need,” said May.

Items suitable for the pantry during the winter months include rice, pasta, beans any type of snacks and hygiene products.

Visit the Barnaby Street Little Free Pantry Facebook page to find out more about May’s initiative.

