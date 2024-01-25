N.B. man wanted on 5 warrants arrested for allegedly attacking police with knife: RCMP

A Woodstock, N.B., man is facing several charges after allegedly injuring two police officers on Monday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers received a request for assistance from the Woodstock Police Force around 7 p.m. regarding a 30-year-old man wanted on five outstanding warrants.

The RCMP says officers found the man in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Connell Street in Woodstock and when they approached him, he allegedly threatened the driver with a weapon.

“Police gained entry to the vehicle and attempted to remove the 30-year-old man, when he grabbed a knife and tried to stab the officers,” said Sgt. Dan Sharpe, with West District RCMP, in the release.

“Two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.”

The driver left the vehicle and the suspect allegedly fled the scene in it. Police later found the vehicle abandoned on a dead-end street in Perth-Andover.

Police Dog Services located the suspect and he was arrested.

The RCMP says officers searched the vehicle and found weapons along with stolen mail.

Shayne Cameron was charged with:

two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon

robbery

resisting/obstructing a police officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000

flight from police

assault with a weapon

theft from mail under $5,000

breach of a release order

Cameron was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

