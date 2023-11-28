N.B. minister attends nuclear conference in Paris

ATLANTIC
    MLA Mike Holland is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward) MLA Mike Holland is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)

    New Brunswick’s natural resources and energy development minister will be in France this week for the World Nuclear Exhibition.

    According to a news release, the exhibition, which is held every two years, will run from Tuesday to Thursday in Paris. It brings together more than 700 participants to talk about the role of nuclear power.

    “New Brunswick can be a leader in this clean-energy transition,” said Minister Mike Holland, who will be a panellist on the “Nuclear Power Surge: Empowering Canada’s Future” workshop. “Small modular reactors, which are under development in our province, will be an important component of decarbonization, especially in the industrial and transportation sectors.

    “As one of only two provinces with nuclear expertise and generation, we can play a key role.”

