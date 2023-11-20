N.B. police arrest alleged Dieppe mall thief

New Brunswick RCMP arrested a Moncton man in connection to an alleged robbery in Dieppe three months ago.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Champlain Mall business on Aug. 24 around 9 p.m. Police learned a man approached the cashier and allegedly left with items valued at more than $700. Employees followed the man and he told them to stay away, allegedly threatening he had a gun before leaving in a dark grey Dodge Journey.

Police executed a search warrant at a Moncton residence on Oct. 20 and arrested a 28-year-old man. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.