    • N.B. police officer dragged by ATV: RCMP

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.

    A New Brunswick police officer was allegedly dragged for roughly 40 feet by a man trying to flee a scene on an ATV in October.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, an officer came across an ATV parked on the side of the road in Blackville around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. The officer got out of his vehicle and a man ran towards the ATV, allegedly trying to flee the scene on it.

    Police say the officer, who was standing in front of the ATV, got tangled up with the driver and was dragged for 40 feet before he pulled the man from the vehicle.

    The 18-year-old driver from Blackville was arrested and later released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Miramichi provincial court on May 13, 2024.

