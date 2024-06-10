N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences

A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.

According to a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the RCMP “J” Division made a report on June 3 suggesting an active member may have been engaged in criminal activity. The unnamed member was based in New Brunswick but was recently stationed out of the province.

SiRT worked with the Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and the Digital Forensic Services on the specialized operation.

The officer was charged under Part V of the Criminal Code on Monday. The release did not specify the charge, but Part V deals with sexual offences, public morals and disorderly conduct.

SiRT deals with all matters involving death, sexual assault, intimate partner violence and serious injury that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

