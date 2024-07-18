N.B. town offers 'toolbox' to prepare businesses for crises

The Town of Cap-Acadie, N.B., and its chamber of commerce is formulating a “toolbox” to prepare the business community for crises in the wake of a fish processing plant fire last week.

On July 9, a fire ripped through the plant in Petit-Cap, destroying it. Police later arrested and charge three people with arson in connection to the incident.

In early January, the Anoiteau Wharf Restaurant and Fish Market was also destroyed by a fire.

According to a news release from the Cap-Acadie Chamber of Commerce, the toolbox will raise awareness and educate businesses so they are “better prepared in the event of a business facing a similar situation.”

“I feel the sadness of owners who lose their businesses in dramatic circumstances,” said Natalie Cormier, chair of the board of directors with the chamber, in the release. “I hear the frustration of our members about the ways in which they could have better prepared themselves to avoid this kind of situation.

“I’m excited that our team will be able to better guide our members with a toolbox.”

A meeting on Thursday focused on public safety in relation to the fires that have affected the community over the past five years.

“Today, let me be very clear: There’s no place for crime in Cap-Acadie," said Anthony Azard, CEO of the chamber of commerce. "The region’s business community deserves better."

