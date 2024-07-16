Three charged after fire at N.B. fish processing plant
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
Officers received a report of a fire at a fish plant on du Quai Road in Petit-Cap around 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.
Cap-Acadie Deputy Fire Chief Yves LeBlanc told CTV News on July 9 that the morning shift had yet to begin so the building was vacant at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.
Police said 36-year-old Stephane Gallant from Boudreau-Ouest, 38-year-old Cody Dubchak from Shediac, and 21-year-old Austin Dernier from Shediac, appeared in Moncton provincial court and were charged with arson-damage to property on July 12.
The three individuals were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court later this month, said the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
