N.S. arts centre opens doors for creators

    A Nova Scotia arts centre is opening its doors to provide a space for creators to work on their projects.

    Stefano Andriani with the Sanctuary Arts Centre in Dartmouth said the new Open Door Hours pilot project will welcome artists into the building, allowing them to focus on their creative endeavors for free.

    “You sit here, you have your internet, hopefully you’ll meet other artists,” Andriani said. “We want to invite people into the Sanctuary, see the space and feel the creative vibes flow through them.”

    The Sanctuary is a performance and rehearsal venue based in a 100-year-old church.

    Future Open Door Hours events are planned for Sept. 3, 4, 10 and 12.

    -With files from Paul DeWitt

