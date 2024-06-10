N.S. Human Rights Commission 'deeply concerned' about rising hate against LGBTQ+ community

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission says it is “deeply concerned” about a rise in hate against the LGBTQ+ community in the province and across the country.

“A recent IPSOS poll warns Canada is among few countries globally where public support for queer and trans rights is declining,” said Joseph Fraser, director and CEO of the commission, in a written statement. “This follows a notice earlier this year by the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) raising concerns about the increased risk of extremist violence against members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

According to a report from Ipsos on June 1, support for gay marriage, adoption rights, and protection from discrimination remains higher in Canada than the average of 26 countries globally; however, Canadians seem to be divided in regards to some transgender issues.

Support for health insurance coverage of gender transition and allowing gender options of government-issued documents are well below the average of 26 countries. A majority of Canadians support protecting transgender people from housing, employment and access to business discrimination.

The report also notes support among Canadians for LGBTQ+ visibility – such as on-screen characters, sports, and public displays of affection – is lower than it was three years ago.

Ipsos says it interviewed 18,515 adults in Canada, the United States, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Thailand, and more for the study.

“Some public discourse would have us believe that by virtue of their existence, queer and trans people threaten the rights and safety of others,” Fraser said. “Such rhetoric is unfounded and serves only to divide us. It is the right of all people living in this province to peacefully co-exist, to live free from fear and harassment, and this is enshrined in law.”

Fraser notes the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism recently started public engagement to support the development of an action plan to address the needs and concerns of the LGBTQ+ community. Nova Scotians can provide feedback until July 31.

“June is Pride Month, which began as a memorial to the Stonewall riots of June 1969 in New York City, a pivotal moment in the fight for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights,” Fraser said. “The tradition of celebrating Pride annually was born of necessity for visibility, vigilance and solidarity in the ongoing pursuit of safety, equity and inclusion. Participating in Pride events in your communities is one way to show solidarity and support.”

