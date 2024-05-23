ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP seize crossbow, tactical knife in home

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two people and seized several weapons – including a crossbow – from a home in Bangor, Digby County, N.S.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at the residence as part of an ongoing firearms investigation on May 17. They arrested a woman at the scene and seized:

    • a crossbow
    • a tactical knife
    • three unsecured firearms
    • a pellet gun
    • a quantity of ammunition

    On May 22, a man believed to be associated with the weapons turned himself in to police.

    Natacha Rose Marie Maillet, 43, and Dustin Donnie Maillet, 21, have been charged with :

    • two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
    • careless use of a firearm
    • three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

    Dustin Maillet was also charged with:

    • careless use of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

    Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

