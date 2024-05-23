N.S. RCMP seize crossbow, tactical knife in home

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two people and seized several weapons – including a crossbow – from a home in Bangor, Digby County, N.S.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at the residence as part of an ongoing firearms investigation on May 17. They arrested a woman at the scene and seized:

a crossbow

a tactical knife

three unsecured firearms

a pellet gun

a quantity of ammunition

On May 22, a man believed to be associated with the weapons turned himself in to police.

Natacha Rose Marie Maillet, 43, and Dustin Donnie Maillet, 21, have been charged with :

two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

careless use of a firearm

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Dustin Maillet was also charged with:

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

