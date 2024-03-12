ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP seize drugs, cash, after search of commercial tractor trailer in North Sydney

    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP has seized hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes in North Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers, along with help from Service Nova Scotia and Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia, stopped a commercial tractor trailer on Highway 105 on March 2.

    They searched the truck and found 760,000 contraband cigarettes with an estimated tax value of $250,000, roughly $30,000 in cash, and more than 3,000 methamphetamine pills. Police say the truck was headed for Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Robert Trent Smith, 49, was charged with:

    • possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • selling of unauthorized tobacco products
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News