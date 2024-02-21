N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Dwayne Barteaux -- who has been volunteering in the Annapolis Royal Fire Department for 35 years -- says he waited at the scene of a highway car crash with four seriously injured people for more than one hour last week at a location about 150 kilometres north of Yarmouth.
According to an RCMP news release about the crash, an 11-year-old had to be airlifted to Halifax, while two other passengers -- a four-year-old and a nine-year-old -- were transported to hospital by ambulance from Litchfield, N.S. The 37-year-old driver was also taken to hospital.
In an interview Tuesday, Barteaux said he and other volunteer firefighters -- who are often the first responders to the scene of an emergency -- are having to assist patients with very serious injuries for prolonged periods with limited training and equipment, adding that it's creating high levels of stress and, for some, sleepless nights.
"At one time, the (ambulance) response would have been minutes," said the 57-year-old firefighter.
"It's putting volunteers in a terrible position where we're looking after critically injured patients for extended periods of time and we have patients needing more advanced care than we're capable of giving them," Barteaux said. Firefighters, he added, aren't permitted to transport patients to emergency rooms.
Alex Cranton, the deputy fire chief in the town of Annapolis Royal, said in an interview that a key part of the problem is that the Annapolis Community Health Centre no longer has an emergency room that can treat people with serious injuries. Other ERs in the area are often closed, he added.
As a consequence, Cranton said, ambulances based in his area are often assigned to drive longer distances to emergency departments in Yarmouth or Kentville, creating response delays.
Cranton, 31, said a patient who was recently being attended to by one of his volunteer teams died of a heart attack in Annapolis Royal after waiting about one hour for an ambulance.
"It's putting volunteer firefighters in positions they didn't really sign up for," he said. "You could have somebody passing away in your hands and you have no control over that, and you have no trained assistance coming your way for up to two hours."
Jennifer Lewandowski, a spokeswoman for Nova Scotia Health, said some smaller emergency departments have to be closed at times because of a lack of doctors and other health-care professionals. "In other cases, we have moved staff from some smaller emergency departments to support the operation of larger regional emergency departments, resulting in planned closures," she added.
Charbel Daniel, director of provincial operations with Emergency Health Services, said her organization is grateful for the work of the volunteers and "understands their concerns."
Daniel said in an email that there are efforts underway throughout the health system to reduce the time paramedics devote to low-risk patients. Those efforts include having a doctor and nurse at the EHS communications centre to consult with paramedics, and setting up "fully equipped, single response EHS" units for calls to less severe cases.
Colin Stevenson, a vice-president at the provincial Health Department, said in an interview Tuesday there is "no one solution" to the problem. In response, he said, the province trained a new class of emergency medical responders who will work alongside more highly trained paramedics. There are also retention and recruitment efforts underway to help reduce the shortfall in paramedics, he added.
However, Carman Kerr, the Liberal member of the legislature for Annapolis, said in a release that the firefighters' concerns are "a bleak reminder of the lack of emergency services in the region."
"Without an emergency room open and a scarcity of ambulances in our communities, residents in Annapolis live in fear that our health-care system cannot support them," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A pacemaker for the brain helped a woman with crippling depression. It may soon be available widely
Researchers say a treatment called deep brain stimulation could eventually help many of the millions of patients with depression that resists other treatments.
It's 'obvious' that rules weren't followed with ArriveCan development, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
How the Kremlin weaponized Russian history - and has used it to justify the war in Ukraine
In an effort to rally people around their world view, Russian authorities have tried to magnify the country’s past victories while glossing over the more sordid chapters of its history.
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
Georgia Senate considers controls on school libraries and criminal charges for librarians
A proposal that would require school libraries to notify parents of every book their child checks out was advanced by Georgia senators Tuesday, while a proposal to subject school librarians to criminal charges for distributing material containing obscenity waits in the wings.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not a mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
'I don't see why the public should pay': City councillor responds to speeding Toronto police cars
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Montreal
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
-
Multiple shots fired at home in Saint-Leonard
About a dozen gunshots were fired at a home in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Edmonton
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
-
Education, health care among 'range of issues' UCP government asked to address in upcoming Alberta budget
The head of the association representing 46,000 teachers in Alberta is calling on the province to help with growing classroom sizes and inflation.
Northern Ontario
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
London
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
-
Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summer
A political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Two possible routes to twin McGillivray available for public feedback
Two distinct options are on the table to improve traffic flows for McGillivray Boulevard in the RM of Macdonald.
Ottawa
-
Mild temperatures in Ottawa making a come back Wednesday
The higher than normal temperature in Ottawa are making a come back on Wednesday with a forecasted high of 4 C.
-
Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
-
'Mr. Arnprior': Glenn Arthur dies at 72
The town of Arnprior is mourning the loss of community pillar Glenn Arthur, who died Feb. 16, 2024 at the age of 72.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Sask. baseball umpire remembered for sense of humour
The Saskatoon baseball community lost a member over the weekend — parent and umpire Heath Muggli has died.
Vancouver
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in Surrey
Video has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police Board
With several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
Regina
-
Sask. court rejects bid to take doctor back to trial on sexual assault charges
A Regina doctor who faced accusations of misconduct will not be heading back to trial, after Saskatchewan's highest court rejected an appeal from the Crown.
-
Saskatchewan's first ultrasound technician program launches
The first provincial Diagnostic Medical Synography, also known as ultrasound, Advanced Diploma program has been launched in Yorkton.
-
Province says dropping carbon tax led to inflation decrease in Sask.
Saskatchewan's inflation rate has dropped by 0.8 per cent since December – a fact the province says confirms the effectiveness of its plan to stop collecting the carbon tax.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD constable the ‘fall guy’ in corruption scandal, former officers claim
A former police board member and two retired officers are accusing the Victoria Police Department of letting one of its constables take the fall for a corruption scandal.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
B.C. woman wins $15K in damages for 'serious pain and suffering' caused by dentist
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.