Nearly 700 tonnes of 'ghost gear' retrieved after Hurricane Fiona
Almost two years after Hurricane Fiona landed in Atlantic Canada, crews have recovered nearly 700 tonnes of lost, or “ghost,” gear.
According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the federal government established the $30 million Hurricane Fiona Ghost Gear Fund after the severe weather event made its way through the Maritimes in September 2022. The program has retrieved 695 tonnes of lost gear and 453 kilometres of rope in areas hit hardest by the hurricane.
“Ghost gear threatens the sustainability of fisheries, which harms the economic prosperity of coastal communities,” said Diane Lebouthillier, minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, in the news release. “Tackling ghost gear is a group effort, and I look forward to continue working together with harvesters and other partners."
In the past four years, crews have recovered 2,233 tonnes of gear across Canada.
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Wildfire leads to evacuation order issued for northeast Alberta community
An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nation.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
'Trees going up like Roman candles' as wildfire season starts early in B.C.
Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke.
3 children injured after truck and school bus collide in Russell, Ont.
Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on Route 400 in Russell, Ont.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
