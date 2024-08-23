New Brunswick bakery wins hospital bread contract

A Sussex, N.B., bakery recently won a $1-million contract to distribute bread products to hospitals across the province for the next two years.

According to a news release from the provincial government, Mrs. Dunster’s earned the contract under the New Brunswick First Procurement Strategy and Action Plan, which aims to support local businesses.

“One of our primary responsibilities as a local bakery is to supply local stores, restaurants and institutions in our province with the baked goods they need when they need it,” said Blair Hyslop, co-owner and co-CEO of Mrs. Dunster’s, in the release. “This contract will have a meaningful impact on the growth of our bakery, and we are all very proud.”

"New Brunswick is blessed with an abundance of local food,” said Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson. “New Brunswickers expect to have access to local food options anywhere they may be in our province, including the hospital.”

