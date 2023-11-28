New Brunswick tables $1.2 billion capital budget, focus on schools, infrastructure

New Brunswick’s finance minister Ernie Steeves says there’s been an increase of 7,200 students in the public school sector over the last two years, which calls for more investment in school infrastructure.

He says the province will be investing almost 50 per cent more in capital expenditures on schools than it did in last year’s capital budget, totaling $187.4 million.

That includes $82 million already earmarked for work in eight schools, and another $10.2 million to begin work on six schools in Dieppe, Fredericton, Moncton, Salisbury, and Tabusintac. Steeves said that’s an indication of “future commitments” in those areas.

He said during his capital budget speech that the province is expecting enrolment to rise by another 6,000 students by September of 2027.

Steeves is also promising $33 million over the next year to kick-start the development of 380 public housing units, with the goal of shovels in the ground by 2025.

That amount was promised in 2023/24 fiscal year too, but according to the budget estimates, just $4 million was used.

In health care, work will continue in upgrades at five hospitals across the province.

That includes the additions at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst. It also includes Saint John Regional Hospital’s upgrades to its ICU, oncology clinic, and cardiac unit.

Renovations will begin at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton to create the previously announced public health laboratory.

