New Halifax council sworn-in Tuesday evening
The new Halifax Regional Municipality council was officially sworn-in on Tuesday evening.
The council will have eight new faces, including the incoming mayor and former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore, who won the election two weeks ago.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Halifax Central Library.
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings
This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not.
Abortion is on the ballot in nine states and motivating voters across the U.S.
Voters in nine states are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
Trump campaign denies and revokes journalists' election night credentials after critical coverage
Journalists from multiple news organizations have been denied credentials to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s election night watch event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in retaliation for their coverage of Trump’s campaign.
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Toronto
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby closed due to collision
Police have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby due to a collision.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Calgary
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Friends of Medicare slams Alberta's delays to physician compensation deal
Friends of Medicare says while Tuesday's announcement of financial support for Alberta's rural health initiatives is welcome news, frustration is continuing to mount over the government's perceived lack of action on its promised physician compensation model.
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Edmonton
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
Assault in Hay Lakes deemed 'road rage' by police
Mounties are searching for a driver who they say, in a fit of road rage, assaulted several people in the village Hay Lakes.
Alberta spending $42M on recruiting health-care workers, expanding services in rural areas
The Alberta government is funding four new community health centres over the next two years to help support rural areas in the province.
Montreal
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path closed indefinitely
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.
Ottawa
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
Doug Ford announces money for cops, asylum seekers in Ottawa; no new transit funds
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced millions of dollars in funding for Ottawa during a visit to the capital on Tuesday, but it was not the transit funding the mayor has been seeking from senior levels of government.
U.S. ELECTION
U.S. ELECTION Where you can watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa
On Tuesday, several pubs and bars across Ottawa will be offering a place to gather and watch the much-anticipated results of the U.S. election that will see either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris be elected president.
London
'No reason to debate, Uber is already here': St. Thomas council to consider allowing ridesharing services
Malachi Male is ready for the city of St. Thomas to amend their taxi by-law to include rideshare services.
All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.
Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll
Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.
Barrie
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
Located on the U.S. border, Sault Ste. Marie watches closely as America votes
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
Kitchener
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
Windsor
High stakes in Michigan as voters cast their ballots
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
New business welcomed by vandalism on Erie Street
Tom Lucier isn’t new to vandalism, but wasn’t expecting to get hit before his new place on Erie Street East opens.
Winnipeg
Memorial set for Sunday in Winnipeg for judge, senator, TRC chair Murray Sinclair
A public memorial honouring former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, Murray Sinclair, is set to take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Winnipeg police respond to another carjacking involving bear spray in city
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was bear sprayed and carjacked on Monday afternoon.
Regina
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
Community hunt on Little Bone helps feed over 200 people
Through an annual community hunt initiative, Little Bone First Nation provided food packages to elders and families in the community, along with their urban members within the southeast region.
Bresciani campaign receives endorsement from former Regina mayor
Lori Bresciani's mayoral campaign has received endorsement from a former Regina mayor.
Saskatoon
Sask. man with history of spying and recording women pleads not guilty to new charges
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
TeleMiracle cast list announced as annual staple enters 49th year
TeleMiracle has announced their cast list, including new and returning hosts and performers, as the fundraiser prepares to put on its 49th show.
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
Vancouver
B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11
This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.
Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.
Vancouver Island
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11
This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.
Kelowna
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.