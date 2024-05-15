No charges for N.B. RCMP after man suffers 'medical distress' in cell: SiRT

The interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) does not believe members of the Codiac Regional RCMP committed a criminal offence in connection to a man who died after going into “medical distress” in New Brunswick police cells a year-and-a-half ago.

According to a news release from SiRT, officers responded to a 911 call of an intoxicated man on Nov. 19, 2022. They arrested the man and took him to police cells, continuing to monitor him.

The man went into medical distress and officers performed CPR until emergency services arrived at the scene, the release says. The man went to hospital and he died on Nov. 23, 2022.

“The actions of the SOs fell within the expected behaviour of a police officer,” the SiRT report on the case says. “It would be unreasonable to assume the AP (man who died) was in medical distress based on the initial contact with the paramedics and their experience in dealing with intoxicated persons. Additionally, at the roadside, the AP was completing simple tasks, such as providing identification and talking with officers.

“When transported back to the police station, the AP was properly placed in cells, the required cell checks were carried out, and immediate medical attention was sought once they learned the AP was in distress. I cannot find there was a substantial and marked departure from what a reasonable person would do in the circumstances.”

SiRT conducts investigations on all matters involving death, sexual assault, serious injury and intimate partner violence that may have arisen from the actions of any Nova Scotia or New Brunswick police officer.

