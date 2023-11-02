Non-stop flight to Iceland returns to Halifax airport

A non-stop flight from Halifax, N.S., to Iceland is returning next spring.

According to a press release from Icelandair, the company will offer three flights a week from Halifax Stanfield International Airport to Reykjavik via the Keflavik International Airport starting May 31, 2024.

The flights, which will use a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX, will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until Oct. 14, 2024.

“We know Iceland is a top travel destination for many Atlantic Canadians, and this non-stop flights makes visiting Iceland easier than ever,” said Joyce Carter, president and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority.

The flight time from Halifax to Iceland is roughly four hours.

"Non-stop routes make it easier and more affordable to travel and move products," said Susan Corkum-Greek, Nova Scotia's minister of economic development. "This will help create new possibilities for growing tourism, business, and new trade."