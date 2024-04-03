Northeast New Brunswick, Cape Breton Highlands among areas to receive most snow through Friday

A large and slow-moving area of low pressure brings periods of a snow, rain mix across the Maritimes Thursday into the start of the weekend.

Slick roads develop Thursday

The first of the snow arrives in southwest New Brunswick and southwest Nova Scotia before sunrise on Thursday. Wet snow will then spread across New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia during the day. There will be a chance of flurries or showers for both Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton. The snow may mix with rain for Nova Scotia and parts of southern New Brunswick.

Snow amounts of five-to-15 cm are expected in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon into the evening. Accumulation may be varied due to some of the snow melting as it reaches the ground and if any rain mixes in. Drivers should be cautious of possible snowy, slushy accumulations that could make roads slick. Visibility may also be reduced in falling snow for periods of time.

Watch for snowy or slushy accumulations on roads during the day, especially in southwestern New Brunswick an western Nova Scotia. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

A high and gusty easterly wind is expected to develop for parts of the Maritimes on Thursday. Gusts could reach 50-to-70 km/h for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island Thursday afternoon and night. Exposed coastal areas of the southwestern coastlines of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia could have maximum wind gusts of 70-to-100 km/h.

More snow adds up Friday

Thursday night and Friday morning will see the heavier snow shift into eastern New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia, and western Prince Edward Island. That could make for a snowy, slippery Friday in communities such as Bathurst, Moncton, and Sydney, among others. A general five-to-15 cm of wet snow, but more for a few areas.

Northeast New Brunswick could see snow totals of 15-to-30 cm for the area from Miramichi north to Campbellton and east across the Acadian Peninsula. Thirty-to-45 cm are possible in the highest elevations of Northumberland, Gloucester, and eastern Restigouche counties. The highest elevations of the Cape Breton Highlands could also possibly pick up snow approaching 30 cm.

Heavier snow accumulation possible in northeastern New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands on Friday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Other areas of the Maritimes can expect a lighter mix of flurries and showers through the day. Wind will be out of the east and southeast on Friday with gusts of 30-to-60 km/h.

Lingers into Saturday

As the centre of the low stalls to the east of the Maritimes, further periods of a snow-rain mix are possible Friday night and Saturday. Given the multi-day duration of the weather event, it is early to assess how much additional snow could fall on Saturday. In most cases it looks like it will be lighter compared to the areas of steadier snow expected Thursday and Friday. There will be a northeast wind on Saturday with gusts of 20-to-50 km/h.

Forward to Monday and the eclipse

If we are looking for a silver lining in the forecast, it is the outlook for eclipse viewing on Monday. A weak ridge of high pressure is expected to be building from the west. That should keep clouds in the Maritimes patchy in coverage for Monday afternoon.

Fingers crossed, but the overall weather pattern looks favourable for solar eclipse viewing on Monday in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)