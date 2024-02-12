Not-so-sweet love connection: N.S. RCMP warn public of 'romance scams'

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning people to be wary of “romance scams” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

According to a Monday news release from the RCMP, fraudsters use fake identities and tailor specific strategies to target their victims by developing online relationships and gaining trust.

“The scammers, who often claim to have a job in a distant location and no access to their existing funds, pretend to have either an emergency or an amazing opportunity,” said Cst. Mitch Thompson in the release. “They then ask their victim for financial assistance.

“Romance scams can be emotionally and financially traumatizing for those who’ve been innocently lured into them. Reported cases of romance fraud are likely to be much lower than the actual numbers. Many victims never report the crime due to shame and denial.”

The release says the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reported 773 Canadians losing more than $41,700,000 to romance scams in 2023; 25 per cent of the victims were between the ages of 60 and 69. Nova Scotians in particular lost more than $1,480,300 to scams between 2021 and 2023, with many of the victims falling in the 20-to-29 age range.

To avoid such scams, police recommend:

not giving out personal information

not responding to text messages or friend requests from unknown people

never giving money to someone you haven’t met face to face

being careful with sharing pictures

being suspicious of someone you’ve never met in person saying they love you

being suspicious of someone who always has an excuse for not meeting in person

Anyone who suspects a scam is asked to call the Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

