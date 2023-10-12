Off the grid home up for sale in New Brunswick: 'I like the peace and quiet'
Around six years ago, Paul McFadden decided he wanted to live a solitary life and fend for himself.
McFadden wanted to be alone, so he bought a one-room house in the country near Shediac, N.B., and began living off the grid.
“I was looking for peace and quiet. I found I wasn’t getting it at home. I was staying at my mother’s. I had a chance to get this camp and I thought to myself, ‘Jeez, I’ve always wanted to live off grid for once to see what it’s like.’”
He generates his own power and gets his water from a well.
His only bill is $300 per year for the lease.
He has neighbours, but their cottages are seasonal, so he’s by himself most of the year.
Some days, he and his dog Sheba don’t see or hear anything at all.
“I like the peace and quiet,” said McFadden. “You know, there’s no one here to tell me what time to get up, when to do the dishes.”
Paul McFadden is putting his remote house near Shediac, N.B. up for sale. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
But he’s put his fortress of solitude up for sale on Facebook Marketplace and says there’s been some interest.
The modest $16,000 price tag comes with generators, solar panels, battery pack, well, and inside hand pump.
A good deal, but it isn’t easy living.
The bathroom is outside and whoever buys it will need a big supply of wood for the winter months.
The biggest challenge he said is keeping the place warm.
“I’ve come to the point now where I’m 72 and I kind of think it’s time to let go of this place and move on,” said McFadden.
The former fisherman picked up folk art when his back gave out and has become a prolific artist over the years.
He practiced karate in the 1970s and credits a former instructor for helping him through a tragedy.
After his son Nathanial was murdered in 2009, his old friend would come visit him and talk to him about it.
“And talk to me very peaceful about it because I was very angry. You know, angry at everybody I guess and he helped me. He helped me emotionally,” he said.
McFadden said the death of a child is something you never get over.
“He was a handsome boy and a good worker too,” he said.
Once his home is sold, the plan is to move in with his 91-year-old mother who lives nearby.
He’s ready to go, but he’ll miss the best part of living off the grid.
“It’s just the peacefulness of it,” said McFadden. “Look right now and what do you hear? Nothing.”
His only visitors… the occasional bear he catches in his compost bin.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 7 of the Israel-Hamas war
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
DEVELOPING Canada's Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law.
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Canadians in Gaza can't reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 7 of the Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
-
Increased police presence around the GTA today amid tensions over Israel-Hamas war
There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by CTrain near City Hall station
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were hit by the CTrain on Thursday night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law.
-
1 person in life-threatening condition after Thursday evening shooting in northeast Calgary
Police are on the scene of a shooting at 16 Avenue and 36 Street early Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Canadians in Gaza can't reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's Supreme Court majority rules against federal impact assessment law
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against the federal government's impact assessment law.
-
Alberta rules out Quebec pension model despite promise to wait for public feedback
Finance Minister Nate Horner says if Alberta abandons the Canada Pension Plan to run its own stand-alone fund, it will not adopt Quebec’s model, which mandates optimizing returns while also investing in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild...but gusty
The mild streak continues through the weekend. Daytime highs in the mid teens for the next few days in Edmonton (a handful of degrees above average).
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
London
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
-
Province pledges $51.6 million to replace Regina Mundi
The provincial government has announced $51.6 million in funding to replace Regina Mundi College in south London.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 22
Here's what you need to know before day 23 of the Nathaniel Veltman alleged terror-motivated murder trial.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa parents told Movati is closing its childcare service this fall
Ottawa parents who rely on childcare at Movati have been told the popular gym is shutting down childcare services.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
With any luck, there won't be rain on Friday the 13th
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning.
Saskatoon
-
Dramatic arrest video shows Sask. woman screaming following collision that killed child
An emotional video showing the moment police charged a woman who hit and killed a child played in court on the third day of her trial.
-
RCMP say one person in custody after Sask. First Nation told to shelter in place
Saskatchewan RCMP say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.
-
Saskatoon library asking city council for budget bump to cover new hires
The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is expected to ask the city for a 3.49 per cent increase when councillors start mulling the coming budget next month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. the best place in Canada to experience Saturday's solar eclipse
Make sure not to sleep in on Saturday, British Columbians. We’re in the best location in Canada to view a partial solar eclipse coming to the Americas on the morning of Oct. 14.
-
Police presence ramps up at B.C. synagogues and community centres after global call for action by former Hamas leader
Rabbi Harry Brechner says a gift of flowers -- from a non-Jewish woman -- to his synagogue Wednesday triggered deep emotions.
-
Volunteers and search and rescue teams not giving up search for beloved Whistler senior
At least 50 volunteers are showing up every day to help find Whistler, B.C. resident Robert McKean.
Regina
-
'Very powerful experiences': Regina church group's pilgrimage interrupted by outbreak of Israel-Gaza war
As the Israel-Gaza war continues to escalate, it continues to draw attention from people from all over the world, including in Regina.
-
RCMP say one person in custody after Sask. First Nation told to shelter in place
Saskatchewan RCMP say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.
-
Richmound man charged with assault following altercation
A Richmound, Sask. man has been charged with assault following an altercation on Oct. 7.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows bear taking gummy bears from Vancouver Island store
The bear bypassed ice cream, chocolate bars, a fully stocked bait fridge and a cooler full of pepperoni sticks before grabbing a bag of gummy bears.
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
RCMP dispute photojournalist's account of arrest while covering pipeline protest
The RCMP say a photojournalist who is suing the force was not exempt from complying with a court injunction while reporting on protests over the Coastal GasLink pipeline that's nearing completion in northern B.C.