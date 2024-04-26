Officers find 1.5kg of elvers while arresting man passed out behind the wheel of his truck: N.S. RCMP

An Indian Brook, N.S. man is facing charges after police say he was found impaired by drugs behind the wheel of a car in Concession, N.S., Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers and emergency responders found the man unconscious in a black Dodge Ram around 6:48 a.m. According to police, he drifted in and out of consciousness and allegedly showed signs of impairment.

The man was arrested and taken to the Yarmouth RCMP Detachment, where police say he failed a sobriety test.

“Following his arrest, officers located 1.5 kg of elvers in the man's vehicle. RCMP officers contacted Fisheries and Oceans Canada; fishery officers attended the scene and seized the elvers,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Marcus Stephen Gehue, 32, was charged with:

operation while impaired by drugs

obstructing a peace officer

The investigation is ongoing and police anticipate further charges.

