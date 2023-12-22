Outages persist in N.S., N.B.

Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.

Strong winds rippled through the Maritimes, causing no shortage of problems as crews worked to restore power. Environment Canada is maintaining a gale warning for many parts of the region.

In a statement Thursday night, NB Power said crews have brought back electricity for 112,000 customers since the mass outages began earlier this week.

“While progress is being made, the remaining damage is extensive, resulting in complex restoration work requiring multiple crews,” the statement reads. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as the effort continues.”

Nicolle Poirier, vice president of operations with NB Power, told CTV News some customers may be without power on Christmas Day, although their goal is to avoid that outcome.

“There could be a few stragglers,” she said.

According to the NB Power outage map, 14,617 customers are in the dark due to 1,343 outages as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Nova Scotia Power is also working to fully restore electricity in its province. The N.S. Power outage map says 15,391 customers are without power on account of 310 outages.

Maritime Electric is reporting five customers without power in Prince Edward Island.

CLOSURES/RESTRICTIONS

The Confederation Bridge is maintaining its travel restriction from Thursday. Restricted classes include: