    • P.E.I., federal governments spend $17M on recreation centre at Abegweit First Nation

    Lawrence MacAulay, minister of agriculture and agri-food, Roderick W. Gould Jr., chief of Abegweit First Nation and Sidney MacEwen, MLA for Morell-Donagh. (Source: Government of P.E.I.) Lawrence MacAulay, minister of agriculture and agri-food, Roderick W. Gould Jr., chief of Abegweit First Nation and Sidney MacEwen, MLA for Morell-Donagh. (Source: Government of P.E.I.)
    The Prince Edward Island and federal governments are collectively spending $17 million to build a recreation centre at Abegweit First Nation in Scotchfort.

    According to a news release from the province, the centre will be linked to the new Abegweit Connects community building and it will host sports games, Mawi’omi celebrations, and Mi’kmaw storytelling.

    “This will be a place for folks to gather, learn about and celebrate Mi’kmaq culture, and participate in sports and other community activities,” said Lawrence MacAulay, minister of agriculture and agri-food, in the release. “It’ll also be an inclusive, publicly accessible, climate resilient, net-zero space, showcasing our shared commitment to environmental sustainability.”

    P.E.I. will spend $8 million on the project and the federal government will pitch in $9 million.

    “A recreation centre of this scale will not only improve health outcomes for our people but create prosperity in the area by supporting new jobs and enhancing economic opportunities,” said Roderick W. Gould Jr., chief of Abegweit First Nation.

