P.E.I. premier says health care will remain government-funded as they look at new service models

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said his government is looking at ways to expand health-care services in the province, but he does not intend to change the publicly-funded nature of the system.

“For every moment I’m in the premier’s chair, it will not cost anybody money to go access those services,” he told CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis in an interview on Tuesday. “I will be open to expand opportunities to provide services, but it will always be paid by the government.”

King is one of 13 premiers in Halifax this week for the annual Council of the Federation meeting. Political leaders from across the country are discussing wide-ranging issues and health care is a major one.

On Monday, P.E.I. unveiled the At Home Caregiver Benefit, which will give between $250 and $1,500 a month to a primary caregiver supporting someone at home with unpaid, ongoing help.

“Our caregiver grant program is just designed to provide the best care we can to those who wish to stay in their homes as long as possible,” King said. “It should open up more beds in our facilities.

“I think as premier what we have seen in our system is it’s requiring all hands on deck to deliver the best care we can and improve access to care.”

King cited the Pharmacy Plus program – which allows pharmacists to assess and prescribe treatment for aliments such as seasonal allergies, sore throat, eczema, and minor joint pain – as another method of diverting people from hospitals to free up more bed space.

“We’re trying to have patient-centered care,” he said. “I have long said that we have really good health care when you have access but it’s been challenging for far too many people to access that care.”

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.