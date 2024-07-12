PGA Tour Americas takes swing at New Brunswick golf course

It was a day later then expected, but the opening round of the Omnium Explore NB Open at Mactaquac Golf Course has taken swing.

Over the weekend, PGA Tour Americas players will dazzle spectators with incredible shots, long putts, and the occasion chip-in. The tournament marks the first time a PGA-sanctioned event has been held in New Brunswick. There are 156 players competing from 23 different countries.

The opening round was slated for Thursday but was postponed due to rain. The opening round was played Friday while the second round will be pushed to Saturday. The final two rounds will be played Sunday when the number of golfers shrinks down to 60.

Up for grabs is the purse of $225,000.

“It's been a long time coming to have an event in New Brunswick,” says PGA Tour Americas senior manager Amy Roberts. “We've played in other areas of Atlantic Canada, but to be here and kind of looking around, seeing the buzz that's been created, lots of spectators. Explore NB did an amazing job to generate awareness but also get involved with the community. We’re very excited to be here.”

The PGA Tour Americas is the starting point for any golfers to get to the PGA Tour. The top 10 players in overall season standings move up to the Korn Ferry Tour for the next season, which is just a tier below the PGA.

Past players to have played on this tour include Canadian PGA stars Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, and Adam Svensson.

Players warm out on the putting greens at Mactaquac Golf Course. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)

Maritimer Eric Banks hopes to be the next Canadian to add his name to that list. He is one of 18 Canadians competing this weekend, and one of three from the Maritimes.

The young golfer shot two under par in his opening round, getting to do so in front of friends and family who made the trip from across the province.

“It was nice to hit a few good shots for them,” Banks admits. “And to give out some tickets and make them make them part of the event so it’s very rewarding.”

He says being able to win in his home province would be a crazy accomplishment, noting a past win he had in Quebec, which saw the Canadian fans get behind him in an unforgettable way.

Banks also says his fellow competitors are enjoying their first professional trip to the east coast.

“I've got a couple buddies from the West Coast here that always enjoy coming out so it's nice,” says Banks. “There’s water everywhere and some good seafood so I think they're happy.”

Spectators feel pride to see a PGA sanctioned event in New Brunswick for the first time. The fact this tournament is not a one off is also exciting, with the two sides having signed a deal to see the tournament return to Mactaquac for the next four years.

“This is awesome for the province,” says Craig Bird, who drove up from Saint John to watch a day of golf. “Tourism is really going to go up with these events being here for five years.”

“It's great,” Steve Hampsey says. “I'm a golfer so I just love it.”

The PGA Tour Americas came to New Brunswick in July 2024. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)

Not only is the tournament great for maritime golf fans, it also has a great benefit to the greater Fredericton community.

“We're hearing from hotels that they're booked, we're hearing from operators that they're going out with experiences,” says Melanie Deveau, assistant deputy minister of parks, tourism, sport and recreation. “The players are having a great time, the spectators as well so it really is leaving a legacy behind for all.”

She looks forward to this tournament growing year over year, with New Brunswick now being put on the map as a golf destination.

