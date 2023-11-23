Police continue to investigate Halifax shooting death 5 years later

ATLANTIC
    Ryan Michael Nehiley was murdered on Nov. 23, 2018. (Source: Halifax Regional Police) Ryan Michael Nehiley was murdered on Nov. 23, 2018. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)

    The shooting murder of a Halifax man remains unsolved after five years, although police say they are still investigating the incident.

    According to a news release, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a weapons call on Clovis Street around 8:55 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2018. They found Ryan Michael Nehiley suffering from a gunshot wound inside his residence. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

    Investigators say they believe Ryan was shot inside his residence and more than one person was involved with the incident.

    Nehiley’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for unsolved crimes.

    Anyone with information on Nehiley’s murder is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

