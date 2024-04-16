Police investigating 'suspicious fire' in Clair, N.B.

ATLANTIC
    The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a “suspicious fire” in a community west of Edmundston last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported fire at an abandoned residence on Principale Street in Clair around midnight on April 10. No one was injured, but the building was destroyed.

    Police believe the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information on it is asked to call police at 506-473-3137, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

