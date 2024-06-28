ATLANTIC
    Police seize machete, drugs after arresting 2 people for N.S. cottage break-in

    Two people who allegedly broke into a Nova Scotia cottage two months ago are now facing drug and weapons charges after police found cocaine and a machete in a vehicle.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at an East Berlin cottage around 6:40 p.m. on April 23. Police learned the cabin’s owner found an unknown vehicle in the driveway and at least one person inside the property.

    Police arrested a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in the cottage and later released them on conditions. They also seized an Audi S4.

    Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle on June 4 and found:

    • a machete
    • bear mace
    • a knife
    • a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine
    • a quantity of drugs believed to be crack-cocaine
    • various drug-related paraphernalia

    Police arrested the 37-year-old man for drug-related offences on June 13. James Matthew Stewart was charged with:

    • break and enter with intent
    • three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • mischief under $5,000
    • possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

    Angel Dawn Patterson was charged with:

    • break and enter with intent
    • possession of a controlled substance
    • mischief under $5,000

    Both of the accused will appear in court on Aug. 28.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

