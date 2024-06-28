Police seize machete, drugs after arresting 2 people for N.S. cottage break-in
Two people who allegedly broke into a Nova Scotia cottage two months ago are now facing drug and weapons charges after police found cocaine and a machete in a vehicle.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at an East Berlin cottage around 6:40 p.m. on April 23. Police learned the cabin’s owner found an unknown vehicle in the driveway and at least one person inside the property.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in the cottage and later released them on conditions. They also seized an Audi S4.
Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle on June 4 and found:
- a machete
- bear mace
- a knife
- a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine
- a quantity of drugs believed to be crack-cocaine
- various drug-related paraphernalia
Police arrested the 37-year-old man for drug-related offences on June 13. James Matthew Stewart was charged with:
- break and enter with intent
- three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- mischief under $5,000
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
Angel Dawn Patterson was charged with:
- break and enter with intent
- possession of a controlled substance
- mischief under $5,000
Both of the accused will appear in court on Aug. 28.

