    • RCMP arrest 5 people for alleged home invasion in Waycobah, N.S.

    Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested five people and is looking for a sixth in connection to a home invasion in Waycobah last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported home invasion on Tower Road just before 5 a.m. on June 14. They learned a woman allegedly lured the 33-year-old victim out of his home and four men chased him.

    The victim, who managed to escape, and the suspects, who allegedly entered the home, are known to each other.

    The release says police found the suspect vehicle in the community and arrested a 46-year-old man inside it.

    Later that morning they arrested a 30-year-old man, who tried to flee, and a 22-year-old woman at a residence on Kitpu Drive. Police also seized several firearms.

    Officers found a 28-year-old suspect walking on Gabriel Sylliboy Road. The man allegedly ran into a wooded area, but police arrested him.

    On Monday, just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a man with a firearm at a Water Lane residence in Wagmatcook. Officers identified the man as a 36-year-old suspect in the home invasion and arrested him. They also seized a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

    Lawrence MacCormick, 46, Jody Matthew Googoo, 30, Faith Blossom Bernard, 22, Desmond Herman Bernard 28, and Coady James Isadore, 36, were all charged with:

    • robbery with a firearm
    • assault with a weapon
    • break and enter and commit an indictable offence
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • using a firearm in the commission of an offence

    Landon Jakob Johnson, 19, faces the same charges, but police are still trying to find him.

    Isadore faces additional charges of:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • mischief under $5,000
    • assaulting a peace officer
    • two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
    • resisting or obstructing a peace officer
    • possession of a prohibited weapon
    • three counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order

    MacCormick and Faith Blossom Bernard were released from custody on conditions and they will appear in court on Aug. 7. Googoo and Desmond Herman Bernard were remanded into custody and they are scheduled to show in court on June 26.

    Isadore has also been remanded and he is set to have a day in court on June 27.

    Anyone with information on Johnson is asked not to approach him and instead call police at 902-756-3371.

