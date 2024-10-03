Saint John Santa Claus Parade may be cancelled due to lack of floats

For a second straight year, uptown Saint John may be without its Santa Claus Parade.

On Oct. 1, the Saint John Santa Claus Parade put out a social media post stating only four floats/groups have entered to be a part of the 2024 parade; normally there are around 30 entries by this point. The post went on to say if there are not more participants, there won’t be a parade.

“We were sitting at three and four. Three for the West Side (Lancaster) and four for the uptown (Saint John) parade,” says Saint John Santa Claus Parade committee chairperson Blaine Harris. “Since that post has gone out, we've had 12 new ones come in and we've had a few inquiries.”

Harris says some people have suggested some groups may not have signed up like in past years due to an entrance fee. Harris says that $120 fee is only for large corporations who enter the parade. He says the vast majority of participants don’t pay anything.

Harris believes another reason for the slow start is the fact people don’t have the time and resources to get a float together.

The 2023 parade uptown was cancelled due to inclement weather, but there was no rain date.

“You can't get transports and you can't get the volunteers to commit to a back-to-back dates,” Harris says, adding that since he took over in 2017, the event has only been rained out once. “And you can't run it on the following week because there's other parades in the area that are running.”

Harris understands how important the more than seven-decade parade is for the people of the Port City. He hopes to have around 30 floats signed up by mid-October to make for a good parade, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The Lancaster parade is set for Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

A post made to the Santa Claus Parade’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon states there are now 20 floats registered.

Jennifer Brown, the athletic director at Harbour View High School, will once again oversee the school’s cheer squad march in the night parade.

She says the event is always exciting for the students as a chance to bond, and a great way for the school to be involved in the community.

“We look forward to it,” says Brown. “We have the hot chocolate, we're waiting for Santa to come and that's where we give them our letters too, so it's kind of a big tradition in the city. Hopefully people get out there and sign up and come up with a plan to be part of the event.”

“I think Santa Claus parades are very important for communities,” Gail Furniss tells CTV Atlantic. “I think in today's world, with the world being so impersonal, having events that brings the community back out to see each other.”

Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie says residents missed the event last year.

“I sure did,” says MacKenzie. “And so did my kids and my grandchildren, so this year we want it to be bigger and better than ever.”

A final call on the parade’s status is expected to be made by mid-month depending on the number of entries.

For more New Brunswick news, please visit our dedicated provincial page.