    • SiRT speaks with SUV driver about fatal N.S. crash

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    The Nova Scotia Serious Response Team (SiRT) says it has spoken with the driver of a dark-coloured SUV who allegedly passed a black truck and police vehicles before a crash in February.

    In a news release, SiRT said the driver reached out to them shortly after they put out a separate release about the SUV on Wednesday.

    According to a previous RCMP news release, officers tried to stop a black truck in the Hammonds Plains Road area as part of an ongoing investigation on Feb. 26. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene and hit a power pole, stopping in a ditch near Skye Crescent.

    The driver, a 22-year-old man from Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The RCMP referred the matter to SiRT.

