SiRT speaks with SUV driver about fatal N.S. crash

The Nova Scotia Serious Response Team (SiRT) says it has spoken with the driver of a dark-coloured SUV who allegedly passed a black truck and police vehicles before a crash in February.

In a news release, SiRT said the driver reached out to them shortly after they put out a separate release about the SUV on Wednesday.

According to a previous RCMP news release, officers tried to stop a black truck in the Hammonds Plains Road area as part of an ongoing investigation on Feb. 26. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene and hit a power pole, stopping in a ditch near Skye Crescent.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP referred the matter to SiRT.

