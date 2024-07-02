ATLANTIC
More

    • Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: P.E.I. police

    Charlottetown Police Services
    Share

    A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

    According to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services, officers learned a male struck several people with brass knuckles during a fight at Victoria Park amid the fireworks on Monday. Police found two males with “lacerations on their heads.”

    One of the injured victims required stitches.

    “Officers located the male suspect a short distance away and was arrested without incident. Brass knuckles were seized during the arrest,” said Charlottetown Police Services in the release.

    The unnamed teen was released on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News