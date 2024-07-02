Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: P.E.I. police

A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

According to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services, officers learned a male struck several people with brass knuckles during a fight at Victoria Park amid the fireworks on Monday. Police found two males with “lacerations on their heads.”

One of the injured victims required stitches.

“Officers located the male suspect a short distance away and was arrested without incident. Brass knuckles were seized during the arrest,” said Charlottetown Police Services in the release.

The unnamed teen was released on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

