Thunderstorm risk in the Maritimes on Tuesday

Late morning into early afternoon saw a cluster of thunderstorms move through western and central areas of New Brunswick on Tuesday. The thunderstorms came with a severe thunderstorm watch. Along with producing frequent lightning, the thunderstorms produced downpours with rain rates approaching 25 mm/hr.

There is further risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The highest chance of more thunderstorms remains in New Brunswick. There is a lower risk of thunderstorms for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Any thunderstorms that develop in those provinces will be more isolated in coverage. The greatest hazards with any thunderstorm will be lightning and downpours.

It is also possible there could be some isolated thunderstorms in New Brunswick Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning.

High humidity continues

Increased cloud cover kept temperatures Tuesday morning a touch cooler compared to Monday. As the sun starts to break through in the afternoon, the combination of heat and humidity will be felt again. Humidex values are once again expected to reach the mid-30s to near 40. Heat warnings remain in place for most areas, though they have ended for the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne in southwestern Nova Scotia.

It will be sunnier and hotter again for Wednesday. Expect the heat warnings to continue for most areas for at least one more day.

Late week cold front

A cold front passing across the Maritimes Thursday into Friday morning is expected to lower the humidity behind it.

Dew point temperatures – a measure of moisture in the air – should fall into the low-to-mid teens across the Maritimes for Friday afternoon. For most there will be a more comfortable feel to the air.

There will still be warm-to-hot July weather for Friday and the weekend. Most communities can still expect high temperatures to reach the mid-to-high 20s. The lower level of humidity in the air will help relieve the high humidex values we are experiencing through the start of this week.

