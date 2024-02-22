Trudeau to make housing announcement in Cape Breton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Cape Breton, N.S., on Thursday.

According to the prime minister’s public itinerary, Trudeau will visit a long-term care facility at 10:15 a.m., before making the housing announcement in the afternoon. He will also meet with first responders.

The Prime Minister last visited the Maritimes in January to announce $9.18 million for new housing units in Saint John, N.B.

More to come…

