ATLANTIC
More

    • Trudeau to make housing announcement in Cape Breton

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on housing in Vancouver on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on housing in Vancouver on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Cape Breton, N.S., on Thursday.

    According to the prime minister’s public itinerary, Trudeau will visit a long-term care facility at 10:15 a.m., before making the housing announcement in the afternoon. He will also meet with first responders.

    The Prime Minister last visited the Maritimes in January to announce $9.18 million for new housing units in Saint John, N.B.

    More to come…

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Trend Line

    Trend Line Poilievre's Conservatives widen lead over Liberals: Nanos

    The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News