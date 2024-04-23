Woman arrested after cyclist injured in Lower Sackville, N.S., collision

A 68-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries after an alleged collision with a vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency responders received a report of the collision on Cobequid Road around 4 p.m.

“Officers learned that a Pontiac Vibe was travelling south on the road when it left the roadway and struck a cyclist on the sidewalk,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

The injured man was taken to hospital.

The 27-year-old driver from Head of Chezzetcook was not injured, but police say she exhibited signs of impairment and failed a screening device test after providing breath samples.

The woman was later released and is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of operation of a conveyance 80mg% or over and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm on June 10.

