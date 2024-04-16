Youth charged with attempted murder for alleged stabbing: Halifax police

A 16-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing of another youth in Halifax on Monday.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the reported stabbing on the 300-block of Lacewood Drive around 11:45 a.m. They learned a youth allegedly stabbed another youth before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release says the suspect turned themselves in to police just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. They are scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court Tuesday to face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

In a social media post Monday, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said Halifax West High School was under a “hold and secure” from 12:20 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

"This is a precautionary measure while police respond to an event unfolding in the community," the post read.

