CHASWOOD, N.S. -- The mother of the woman who died after being attacked by her own dog in Nova Scotia last week says Megan Milner adored her animals and the last thing she'd want is a blanket ban on pit bulls.

Last week, Milner's body was found in a ditch after she'd been mauled by one of her own pit bulls in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit Valley.

The incident shocked the entire country and two-and-a-half hours away, not far from Cap- Pele, N.B., Megan's mother is still adjusting to the magnitude of the loss.

She says her daughter was outdoorsy and athletic, but not particularly social. Her friends meant the world to her and she had lots of interests.

A little more than a decade ago, she auditioned for a documentary series called Cubicle to the Cage.

Although she didn't make it as a finalist, the producer remembers her as "a lovely, kind-hearted girl, who was also tough-as-nails."

Her greatest love, though, were animals; everything from rats to reptiles.

Four years ago, she'd found her dream job at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

But it was her pit bulls that trumped everything.

"Megan's dogs were beautiful," said Cathy Milner. "They seemed kind, they loved her. Just big babies."

The dog involved in the attack was run down by a neighbour soon after. The other was later seized by authorities, and remains locked-up in a pound in the Halifax area.

Megan adopted the giant mastiff pit bulls from British Columbia, Cathy says, and they were the focus of her daily-life.

The incident sparked an immediate and heated debate about a possible pit bull ban in the Halifax Regional Municipality, but the area councillor says it's no longer on the table, especially with the investigation into what happened ongoing.

Cathy Milner says her daughter would be pleased the idea's been shelved.

"Megan would never, ever want that -- especially pit bulls, but any other breed – never," Milner said. "She'd be the first one in line to lead the rally."

Now as the investigation continues, and a roadside memorial to her daughter grows, Cathy Milner says the focus has to remain on what happened that day -- not a knee-jerk reaction.

"I know she wouldn't want to ban a pit bull over the death of her," Cathy Milner said. "I know that. That's just not the way she was. She'd want them to be able to live just like anybody else."

Cathy Milner says making final arrangements for her daughter has been challenging because of the pandemic, but Megan will be cremated and her remains placed in an environmentally-friendly urn before being buried in New Brunswick.