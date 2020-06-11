MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT, N.S. -- The death of a woman, who was attacked by her own dog has sparked many questions about what happened -- and what should happen now.

The Halifax Regional councillor who represents the rural area where it happened, says now is a good time to discuss the idea of banning certain kinds of dogs, although he says he is not firmly in favour of a ban.

Residents of Middle Musquodoboit say the woman who died Tuesday on the side of the road after being attacked by her own dog was 38-year-old Megan Milner, who was originally from New Brunswick.

In the two days following the tragedy Coun. Steve Streatch says his phone has been ringing non-stop.

"People want answers," Streatch said. "They are afraid. Some are saying 'what if it had been one of our children?'"

Streatch has brought up the possibility of banning certain breeds of dogs and says it's an issue that should be examined.

"Is the ban the right method early?" Streatch said. "I'm not proposing a ban, and I'm just saying that the discussion that has to be had is that maybe need to be put in place."

Brian Mosher says the death has rocked his community.

On certain dog laws, Mosher says some rules should be fairly basic.

"If an animal attacks a human being and it's fatal; my opinion is that animal should be put down," Mosher said.

But Mosher says he will need more information before being able to support an all-out ban on pit bulls or on any breed.

"I'm not saying that all those breeds should be banned," said Mosher. "But it certainly has to be looked in to, to see why they have a temperament like they do."

Police say the dog was a pit bull and dog trainer Bob Ottenbrite says the animals can be effectively trained.

"If they know your expectations and you set the rules, they can be really nice dogs," Ottenbrite said.

As for any debate going forward on banning breeds of dogs in Nova Scotia?

"I don't believe that is a good thing to do at all," Ottenbrite said. "Of course, there are several breeds that are really great dogs, individually. I don't think that a blanket ban on them is necessary or should even be discussed."

Friends of the victim say she loved her dogs and took excellent care of them. Streatch says he does not want any debate on the banning of certain breeds to get in the way of honouring the life of Milner.

Public health is now involved and the examination of the dog continues as part of the provincial rabies response plan.