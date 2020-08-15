HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating following a serious collision in Centreville, N.S., early Saturday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., RCMP, Emergency Health Services, and Halls Harbour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motorcycle collision at Huntington Point Road.

Police say the lone person on the motorcycle – a 25-year-old Kings County man – was taken to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Police note a preliminary investigation indicates the man was not wearing a helmet.

Huntington Point Road was closed for approximately four hours while a collision analyst attended the scene – it has since reopened.

The investigation continues.