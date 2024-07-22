ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Motorcycle driver, 23, dies after crash in Deans Corner: N.S. RCMP

    A RCMP vehicle is pictured on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on June 27, 2024. A RCMP vehicle is pictured on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on June 27, 2024.
    Share

    A 23-year-old man from Lunenburg, N.S., has died following a motorcycle crash in Deans Corner, N.S.

    Lunenburg District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 3 just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

    The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

    Highway 3 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News