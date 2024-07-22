Motorcycle driver, 23, dies after crash in Deans Corner: N.S. RCMP

A 23-year-old man from Lunenburg, N.S., has died following a motorcycle crash in Deans Corner, N.S.

Lunenburg District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 3 just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

