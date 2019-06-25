

CTV Atlantic





A man who survived the horrific accident in which his friend was killed when a deer ran in front of four motorcycles believes Nova Scotia needs to do what New Brunswick has done to make highway safer for motorcyclists.

Jody Stokes’s life has changed dramatically in the last week as he recovers from serious friction burns, along with muscle and nerve damage to his legs and shoulder. He is clearly uncomfortable -- and grateful -- at the same time.

He doesn't remember much about the accident, but what he does remember, he'll never forget.

“I just vividly see the deer,” Stokes says. “And I see it basically when he hits it.”

There were four of them riding at the time, heading west on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103 near Ingramport.

It was just before 10:30 at night and 49-year-old Wade Hall was leading the group, and hit the deer head on.

He died at the scene and all of it is surreal to Stokes, who slammed into his friend's bike.

“He's a beautiful person. I love him like a brother,” says Stokes, who was emotional during the interview. “I didn't feel like I was even going to do this interview, and when we talked, it was like, ‘I can't do this,’ and the reason I have to do it is I don't want anyone else to go through this.”

Although the government insists the number of deer hasn't changed much, many drivers are reporting otherwise.

Stokes and other bikers say cutting back brush along roads and highways would go a long way to improving visibility and reducing accidents.

Neighbouring New Brunswick has taken matters a step further.

“It's really interesting to look at areas like New Brunswick, where they've erected these fences along the highway, and essentially cut-down on the animal crossings entirely,” said CAA Atlantic’s Julia Kent.

Stokes says you notice the difference when you’re driving through New Brunswick.

“You don't see deer everywhere lying on the side of the road,” he said.

So, as he continues his long, slow recovery, Stokes finds himself an unlikely advocate for road safety.

It's a role he's not especially comfortable or familiar with, but there are few things in his life that are anymore.

Despite the pain and trauma he’s experiencing, Stokes insists he will ride his bike again. It’s something he says Hall would want him to do. He will also pay his respects to wade at the celebration of life scheduled for Saturday in New Ross.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.