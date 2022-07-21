Mount Allison University to continue indoor mask policy this fall

A New Brunswick university will continue its campus mask mandate this fall.

Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., says masks will continue to be mandatory inside buildings, but won’t be required outside.

In a letter to students and staff, the university says exceptions to wearing a mask inside will include faculty who are teaching, students who are making a presentation, anyone sitting in the library or designated study space, as well as anyone participating in sports, fitness, or arts performances.

The university says it will also reach out to new students and ask for their vaccination status, noting the sharing of that information would be voluntary.

Mount Allison was the first university in the Maritimes to announce a campus-wide vaccination policy last summer. Post-secondary institutions around the region later implemented similar vaccination policies.

More to come.