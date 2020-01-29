MONCTON -- RCMP in Moncton spent all day Wednesday investigating a home that is now the target of a major drug investigation.

Some nearby residences were also evacuated and emergency crews remained on the scene in northeast Moncton for several hours.

The Mounties were called Tuesday after a complaint was made and while they won't say what that was, they are calling this an intensive drug investigation.

A blockade was put up near the intersection of Drummond and Charlotte Streets and two houses were evacuated as a precaution.

A home on Drummond Street is the target of the investigation, although RCMP have not clarified what kind of drugs they are searching for.

A daycare next door had to be evacuated Tuesday and was closed Wednesday.

Moncton fire, paramedics and were all on scene Wednesday afternoon.

There's no word on whether any charges have been laid.

Several neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera, all say this type of activity is unusual for their neighbourhood.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, but it's definitely put some people living in the area on edge.